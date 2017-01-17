Georgia woman charged in teen's shoot...

Georgia woman charged in teen's shooting felt 'terrorized'

14 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Terrorized': White woman charged with shooting black teen in the head says teens harassed her and threw rocks at her home for days before shooting Elisabeth Cannon, 47, said in an interview Friday that her family 'felt really unsafe and extremely threatened' for days before she opened fire on Monday Now Cannon is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of Vernon Marcus Jr, 15, who is hospitalized in critical condition Cannon complained in an interview four years ago about 'bad blacks' in the neighborhood; teen claimed the woman used 'racial slurs' against the group A Georgia woman charged with shooting a teenage boy in the head said she and her husband had been terrorized by young people throwing rocks for days before she opened fire.

