Georgia cemetery baffled by mysterious theft of flags from veteran's section
Weeks after Veterans Day, someone steals the American flag and the banner for the U.S. Marine Corps at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon, Ga. "To me that's disrespectful for all our veterans," said John Butler, manager of the cemetery on the south side of Bibb County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helena Devlin (Apr '15)
|Jan 19
|Deedee
|6
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Jan 17
|Getting
|32
|Everyone in Macon is fat black and gay
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|1
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|3
|Pucka yin bongo
|Jan 17
|Saligeeta
|4
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|Jan 16
|Will Dockery
|1
|Johnny Jones (Dec '14)
|Jan 12
|Jim Bobcock
|7
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC