Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of MLK Blvd.

There are 1 comment on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from Monday Jan 16, titled Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of MLK Blvd.. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, one Columbus organization says it's planning some major changes on the road named after him. Turnaround Columbus is looking to enrich the Columbus community with more of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy by redeveloping Martin Luther King Boulevard in Columbus.

Will Dockery

“New poetry book coming soon”

Since: Dec 08

21,939

Columbus, GA

#1 Monday Jan 16
The new Brown Avenue Bridge halfway out MLK Jr. Blvd is a nice starting point it seems. The stretch to the east, ending at the Spiderweb also includes the mural painted by local artistic talent Ralph Frank, as well. The stretch to the west could tie in well with the redevelopment of the Liberty Theater area.
