There are on the WTOC-TV Savannah story from Monday Jan 16, titled Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of MLK Blvd.. In it, WTOC-TV Savannah reports that:

As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, one Columbus organization says it's planning some major changes on the road named after him. Turnaround Columbus is looking to enrich the Columbus community with more of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy by redeveloping Martin Luther King Boulevard in Columbus.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.