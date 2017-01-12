Collecting past-due taxes is top priority for Baker
In his first week on the job as Douglas County Tax Commissioner, Greg Baker has already outlined his primary goal: Collecting past-due taxes. "There are a lot of things that need to be done that didn't get done and it'll take some work to get those taxes collected," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Jones (Dec '14)
|Thu
|Jim Bobcock
|7
|Please help me find an answer
|Jan 6
|Pigcorkio
|10
|Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08)
|Jan 6
|Sundari
|50
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 29
|Brain Fat
|29
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 23
|tucker
|2
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec '16
|Ricky Martin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC