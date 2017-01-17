Can the Minnesota Orchestra reach div...

Can the Minnesota Orchestra reach diverse audiences? This man is the key

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Star Tribune

Roderick Cox led a young people's concert in October. This week he will make his subscription-concert debut as the Minnesota Orchestra's associate conductor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB 19 hr Getting 32
Everyone in Macon is fat black and gay 22 hr Saligeeta 1
how come when I jerk off my period starts 22 hr Saligeeta 3
Pucka yin bongo 22 hr Saligeeta 4
News Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of... Mon Will Dockery 1
Please help me find an answer Jan 6 Pigcorkio 10
Review: AVS Animal Hospital - Ronald E Amsterda... (Sep '08) Jan 6 Sundari 50
See all Macon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macon Forum Now

Macon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Macon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,027,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC