Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after committing suicide
There are 1 comment on the NME story from Friday Jan 27, titled Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after committing suicide. In it, NME reports that:
Local reports confirm that the musician's death has been ruled as suicide, with the Miami Herald describing the tragic event: "Trucks shot himself in the head with a pistol as his wife of 25 years stood near him". A statement posted to the band's Facebook page reads: "The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss.
#1 Saturday Jan 28
What's wrong with the Allman Brothers?
