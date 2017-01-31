Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead af...

Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after committing suicide

There are 1 comment on the NME story from Friday Jan 27, titled Allman Brothersa Butch Trucks dead after committing suicide. In it, NME reports that:

Local reports confirm that the musician's death has been ruled as suicide, with the Miami Herald describing the tragic event: "Trucks shot himself in the head with a pistol as his wife of 25 years stood near him". A statement posted to the band's Facebook page reads: "The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss.

Marshall, MO

#1 Saturday Jan 28
What's wrong with the Allman Brothers?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCOiIl7Xu3w
