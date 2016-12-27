Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust,...

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Completes the Acquisition...

The closing finalizes the acquisition of all targets previously disclosed in the Company's pipeline, is the largest single asset purchased in Company history, and is the 23rd acquisition year-to-date for the Company. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 27, 2016 -- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. , a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers, today reported that the Company has closed on the acquisition of Rivergate Shopping Center , a grocery-anchored shopping center previously announced as an acquisition target.

