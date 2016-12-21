She agreed to work when other pizza d...

She agreed to work when other pizza deliverers quit after shooting. She got shot

Brooklyn Rouse had been delivering pizzas for Papa John's for exactly two weeks when she was shot in the head on the day after Christmas. Monday evening, 21-year-old Rouse was on her way to Macon's Bloomfield neighborhood with two pizzas.

