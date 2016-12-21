Robins Financial Credit Union's 25 Da...

Robins Financial Credit Union's 25 Days of Holiday Giving

Friday Dec 9 Read more: 13WMAZ.com

Warner Robins, GA - Robins Financial Credit Union will be giving back to the community during the holidays with their 25 Days of Holiday Giving. They selected 25 different organizations throughout their county radius to provide a monetary donation to help the organizations with their holiday festivities.

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,538

