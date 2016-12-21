Overexcited grown man attacked by 'je...

There are 12 comments on the The Daily Record story from Sunday, titled Overexcited grown man attacked by 'jerk' cat while opening....

Andrew Woodard from Macon, Georgia, was filmed opening the gift of a PlayStation 4 when he couldn't believe his luck - and what happened next showed even cats get jealous This is the moment an overexcited grown man was attacked by a cat while opening his Christmas Day presents - and has been left with the scars to prove it. Andrew Woodard from Macon, Georgia, was sat by a Christmas tree as he was filmed opening the gift of a PlayStation 4 when he couldn't believe his luck.

Knock off purse seller

Denver, CO

#1 Yesterday
Dummy. The cat is not a jerk. The cat attacked because the guys "emotional joke" he played scared the poor cat to death.

Some understanding of cat behavior would explain this to this guy if he had bothered checking into it. Cats can scare easily by sudden movements, noise, etc.

She says:
""He wasn't 'startled'. You can clearly see him walk up and calmly sit while planning his attack."

If you know about cat behavior, being startled isn't the only time this reaction can happen. The cat was afraid and sought out to stop the source of it.

She also said:
"Only in 2016 would people blame a person who didn't touch an animal for getting attacked by said animal bc they were excited.(sic)"

He WAS at fault. He needs to educate himself about how to behave around animals, that idiot. That's why he got attacked. It's his fault, like it not. Idiot. And P.S. fool, you don't have to "touch them" for them to have reason to attack, so this is no deliverance from the guy taking the blame he deserves.

And she added:
"This is not the only person he's attacked. He wasn't 'provoked."

The cat wasn't provoked? That's her uneducated opinion of it. Again, if she'd educate herself about cat behavior, she'd see he felt "provoked" hence the attack ensued.

Marcavage s Trick

Philadelphia, PA

#2 Yesterday
Just when I finally accepted that Santa Claws was fake news.
Spotted Girl

He was not at fault, IMHO, and the victim-blaming needs to stop. Next, someone will say that it's the woman's fault if she gets raped. He had every right to act emotional without being attacked.

Spotted Girl

As for expected cat behavior, what do you think would happen if an elderly cat hoarder lady were to die with very little cat food in the house? All I can say is bon appetit.

Go Blue Forever

Spotted Girl wrote:
As for expected cat behavior, what do you think would happen if an elderly cat hoarder lady were to die with very little cat food in the house? All I can say is bon appetit.
I watch AP Animal Cops....and those old hoarders are some of the saddest calls.....dogs too...
Dr Wu

Fake! Absolutely fake. He knew that cat would do that...it was probably reacting to a game they played. Besides, what grown man sits by himself it front of the tree and acts like that when opening a present. I get exited at Christmas but damn..

Jan

What a fool, the grown man not the cat!

black power

Washington beat them I will not say their name it makes me SICK

Jan

black power wrote:
Washington beat them I will not say their name it makes me SICK
What are you talking about!?!? You don't have to answer that.
black power

GO Washington Go
black power

Jan wrote:
<quoted text>What are you talking about!?!? You don't have to answer that.
GO Washington GO
Knock off purse seller

Spotted Girl wrote:
He was not at fault, IMHO, and the victim-blaming needs to stop. Next, someone will say that it's the woman's fault if she gets raped. He had every right to act emotional without being attacked.
I disagree.

You said, " He had every right to act emotional without being attacked." To me, this statement doesn't work here, when applied to crossing streets it sounds like this, "When you cross the street you have every right to cross without being hit by a car even though you don't know how to cross safely." How can this expectation be realistic?

Therefore, there's nothing wrong with saying, and his acknowledging, that it happened because he did something wrong, as in, he made a mistake. And what caused this mistake to occur? He didn't know how to act around a cat. Saying this only means he didn't know any better but can do better next time he encounters a cat nearby. How can he do better? Be getting more informed on how to act around pets, just as the person who gets hit by a car needs to get the knowledge of how to cross safely.

Again, when applied to crossing streets it sounds like this, "When you cross the street you have every right to cross without being hit by a car even though you don't know how to cross safely." How can this expectation be realistic? The world doesn't work that way..........
