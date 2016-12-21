Muscogee County School District improves on performance index 3rd straight year

For the third straight year, the Muscogee County School District has improved its overall score on the scale the state uses to measure public school performance. According to results the Georgia Department of Education released Thursday, MCSD scored a 70.5 on the 100-point College and Career Ready Performance Index in 2016, improving by 1.5 points from 2015.

