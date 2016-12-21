Muscogee County School District improves on performance index 3rd straight year
For the third straight year, the Muscogee County School District has improved its overall score on the scale the state uses to measure public school performance. According to results the Georgia Department of Education released Thursday, MCSD scored a 70.5 on the 100-point College and Career Ready Performance Index in 2016, improving by 1.5 points from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 20
|Jim bobcock
|26
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Please help me find an answer
|Dec 19
|Mega
|6
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 18
|danish
|1
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec 8
|Ricky Martin
|2
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans GA: FOOD POISONING! ...
|Dec 7
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov 25
|Ethan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC