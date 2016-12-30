Memorial-Mercer med school partnership helps young docs find family medicine careers
Dr. Robert 'Butch' Pallay, Memorial Health program director of Family Medicine Residency and Mercer University professor and chair of the Department of Family Medicine Dr. Daniel Gordon, chief resident of Family Medicine at Memorial Health. Gordon is one of the first Mercer University medical students to take advantage of the accelerated learning residency program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please help me find an answer
|Dec 29
|BanginTheFatRolls
|8
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 29
|Brain Fat
|29
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 23
|tucker
|2
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec 8
|Ricky Martin
|2
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans GA: FOOD POISONING! ...
|Dec 7
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Ethan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC