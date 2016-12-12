Legislators proposing Savannah-Chatham consolidation study
Two local state legislators from opposite parties say they are teaming up to support the potential merger of Savannah and Chatham County governments. Both Sen. Lester Jackson III, D-Savannah, and Rep. Ron Stephens, a Republican and chairman of the Chatham County legislative delegation, said they will be introducing bills during the upcoming legislative session to fund a study that to determine the feasibility of consolidating the two governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 20
|Jim bobcock
|26
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Please help me find an answer
|Dec 19
|Mega
|6
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 18
|danish
|1
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec 8
|Ricky Martin
|2
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans GA: FOOD POISONING! ...
|Dec 7
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov 25
|Ethan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC