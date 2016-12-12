Legislators proposing Savannah-Chatham consolidation study

Two local state legislators from opposite parties say they are teaming up to support the potential merger of Savannah and Chatham County governments. Both Sen. Lester Jackson III, D-Savannah, and Rep. Ron Stephens, a Republican and chairman of the Chatham County legislative delegation, said they will be introducing bills during the upcoming legislative session to fund a study that to determine the feasibility of consolidating the two governments.

