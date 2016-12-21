'It's all you can ask for,' says wife after military family reunites for Christmas
Master Sgt. Daniel Lee has served in the military for 22 years and has been deployed since August.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 23
|tucker
|2
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 20
|Jim bobcock
|26
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Please help me find an answer
|Dec 19
|Mega
|6
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec 8
|Ricky Martin
|2
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans GA: FOOD POISONING! ...
|Dec 7
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Ethan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC