High-speed chase in Monroe County leads to man's arrest
On Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at approximately 11:08 A.M., a Monroe County deputy stopped a silver Toyota Scion for a traffic offense on Interstate 75 south near mile marker 188.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please help me find an answer
|Dec 29
|BanginTheFatRolls
|8
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 29
|Brain Fat
|29
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 23
|tucker
|2
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec 8
|Ricky Martin
|2
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans GA: FOOD POISONING! ...
|Dec 7
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Ethan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC