Best Practices: a well-lighted lot, powered by the sun

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Automotive News

Butler Auto Group's shift to solar and LED technology includes a solar array on the roof at the rear of Butler Nissan of Macon. Sixty-five high-lumen LED light fixtures tower above Butler Nissan of Macon's 8-acre site in Macon, Ga., lighting up the store with energy harnessed from the sun.

