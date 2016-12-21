Best Practices: a well-lighted lot, powered by the sun
Butler Auto Group's shift to solar and LED technology includes a solar array on the roof at the rear of Butler Nissan of Macon. Sixty-five high-lumen LED light fixtures tower above Butler Nissan of Macon's 8-acre site in Macon, Ga., lighting up the store with energy harnessed from the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how come when I jerk off my period starts
|Dec 23
|tucker
|2
|Is there a FAT HONKIES CLUB
|Dec 20
|Jim bobcock
|26
|Gregory Fuller Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Chur...
|Dec 20
|Papa Not legit
|4
|Please help me find an answer
|Dec 19
|Mega
|6
|Jennie Peace: Allegiance Ink Tattoo RACISTS!!!!!
|Dec 8
|Ricky Martin
|2
|Papa John's Pizza in Evans GA: FOOD POISONING! ...
|Dec 7
|Pigcorkio
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Nov '16
|Ethan
|9
Find what you want!
Search Macon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC