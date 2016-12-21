A Year in Reading: Nicole Dennis-Benn

A Year in Reading: Nicole Dennis-Benn

I recently finished reading another one of Bernice L. McFadden's masterpieces, The Book of Harlan . McFadden took me on a melodious literary journey through time and place - complex, real, beautifully raw, and necessary like jazz and blues arrangements accompanying a #BlackLivesMatter protest.

