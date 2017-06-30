Guyton Eagle Scout
Jarid Daniel Guyton, son of Jason and Amanda Guyton of Biggsville, Ill., and Amanda and Tim Congdon of Hamilton, Ill., has achieved Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts of America's highest rank. His Court of Honor will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church, 302 N. Third St., Oquawka, Ill.
