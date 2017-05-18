WIU bicycle auction

Western Illinois University's Office of Public Safety and Parking Services will have a bicycle auction conducted by Lowderman Auction of Macomb, Ill., opening with registration at 5 p.m. and the auction beginning at 6 p.m. June 2 at the University Services Building on West University Drive in Macomb. More than 80 bicycles and miscellaneous lost and found items will be auctioned to the highest bidders.

