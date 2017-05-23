It's International Free Comic Book Day
This international event makes free comic books available to anyone who visits participating independent comic book shops, libraries and other venues. This international event makes free comic books available to anyone who visits participating independent comic book shops, libraries and other venues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Macomb, IL (Aug '10)
|Dec '13
|ahmed24
|14
|is there Starbucks around? (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|ahmed24
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC