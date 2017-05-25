30 Days, 30 Grads: Parkland just start for Congolese immigrant
Then, he decided to go on and get his associate degree at Parkland in business administration, then his bachelor's degree. This month, the French-speaking 38-year-old Urbana man, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, graduated with a 3.46 grade-point average and a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in manufacturing and supply-chain management.
