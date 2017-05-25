30 Days, 30 Grads: Parkland just star...

30 Days, 30 Grads: Parkland just start for Congolese immigrant

Next Story Prev Story
May 25, 2017 Read more: The News-Gazette

Then, he decided to go on and get his associate degree at Parkland in business administration, then his bachelor's degree. This month, the French-speaking 38-year-old Urbana man, who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, graduated with a 3.46 grade-point average and a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in manufacturing and supply-chain management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michaels hair (Dec '16) Dec '16 Tenn 1
News McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10) Dec '16 Tom 34
Cassie Norton (Jan '14) Jan '14 Curious 1
News Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13) Jan '14 watcherone 2
Debate: Marijuana - Macomb, IL (Aug '10) Dec '13 ahmed24 14
is there Starbucks around? (Dec '13) Dec '13 ahmed24 2
Beverly Herr (Jul '13) Jul '13 Hmmm 1
See all Macomb Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb Forum Now

Macomb Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macomb Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Macomb, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC