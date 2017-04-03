WIU Graduate Student Combines Researc...

WIU Graduate Student Combines Research with Multi-Agency Duck Banding Project

MACOMB, IL The opportunities offered by Western Illinois University's Kibbe Life Science Station in Warsaw, IL, are drawing students and natural resource professionals to the region for a chance to learn more about the migration and health of ducks. The program is part of a larger effort by the Mississippi Flyway Council and headed by WIU Biology Professor Chris Jacques and WIU Biology graduate student Eric Smith, of Valley City, ND.

