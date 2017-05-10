The Mountaintop showing at WIU

The Mountaintop showing at WIU

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Hawk Eye

The Western Illinois University chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will sponsor a screening of "The Mountaintop" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Simpkins Theatre in Simpkins Hall at WIU in Macomb, Ill. "The Mountaintop" is an award-winning play that takes place in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the night Martin Luther King Jr. was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michaels hair Dec '16 Tenn 1
News McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10) Dec '16 Tom 34
help! (Jan '13) Nov '16 Trisha 4
Cassie Norton (Jan '14) Jan '14 Curious 1
News Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13) Jan '14 watcherone 2
Debate: Marijuana - Macomb, IL (Aug '10) Dec '13 ahmed24 14
is there Starbucks around? (Dec '13) Dec '13 ahmed24 2
See all Macomb Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb Forum Now

Macomb Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macomb Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Macomb, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC