The Mountaintop showing at WIU
The Western Illinois University chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will sponsor a screening of "The Mountaintop" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Simpkins Theatre in Simpkins Hall at WIU in Macomb, Ill. "The Mountaintop" is an award-winning play that takes place in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the night Martin Luther King Jr. was killed.
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Macomb, IL (Aug '10)
|Dec '13
|ahmed24
|14
|is there Starbucks around? (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|ahmed24
|2
