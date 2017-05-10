The Mountaintop showing at WIU

The Western Illinois University chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will sponsor a screening of "The Mountaintop" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Simpkins Theatre in Simpkins Hall at WIU in Macomb, Ill. "The Mountaintop" is an award-winning play that takes place in Room 306 of the Lorraine Motel on the night Martin Luther King Jr. was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.