One dead in 3 vehicle collision near Macomb, Ill.

Monday Apr 3

According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 4 p.m. Fri., March 31, 2017 at U.S. 136 and County Road 1600N. ISP says the driver of a Ford SUV, identified as 84-year-old Charles Weston of Macomb, was westbound near the intersection and crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic causing his vehicle to collide with an eastbound Ford pickup, driven by 60-year-old Harlan R. Brown of Table Grove, Ill.

Macomb, IL

