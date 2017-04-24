Date changed for WIU geoglyph
A spring semester class in anthropology at Western Illinois University has moved its plan to create an experimental archaeological project on the Macomb campus to Saturday, April 22. The project originally was slated for April 15. WIU Associate Professor Patricia Anderson is teaching the innovative new course, "Fantastic Archaeology: Ancient Astronauts, Shape Shifters and Bigfoot." The class will create a "geoglyph," a large design executed on the surface of the earth by moving soil, rocks or vegetation.
