Captain's Closet taking donations

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Hawk Eye

The Captain's Closet of Western Illinois University's Career Development Center is asking for donations of professional clothing for men and women. The items needed are men's and women's business formal wear and business causal clothing, suits, shoes and accessories of all sizes.

