WIU class plans geoglyphs

WIU class plans geoglyphs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Hawk Eye

An anthropology class at Western Illinois University studying ancient, unusual phenomena plans to make a geoglyph on campus April 15 in Macomb. A drone outfitted with a camera then will take an image of the 2- to 3-acre design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michaels hair Dec '16 Tenn 1
News McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10) Dec '16 Tom 34
help! (Jan '13) Nov '16 Trisha 4
News Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14) Nov '16 Brian B 28
Cassie Norton (Jan '14) Jan '14 Curious 1
News Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13) Jan '14 watcherone 2
Debate: Marijuana - Macomb, IL (Aug '10) Dec '13 ahmed24 14
See all Macomb Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb Forum Now

Macomb Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macomb Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Macomb, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,869,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC