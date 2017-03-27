WIU ag program works to enrich ag community

Allyson Rumler, Canton, Ill., an agriculture science major with an agronomy minor focusing on soil sciences, and Luke Merritt, Payson, Ill., an agribusiness major, prepare soil March 2 in a greenhouse at the Agriculture Field Laboratory of Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. Soybeans are grown for a research project in a greenhouse at the Agriculture Field Laboratory of Western Illinois University, Thursday March 2, 2017 in Macomb, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.