Meet Elizabeth Magie, the Woman Who Invented Monopoly
Had it not been for a lawsuit against the Parker brothers in 1973, the real inventor of Monopoly may have never been revealed. Originally, it was told that the creator of the game was Charles Darrow, a man who made millions off selling the game to the Parker Brothers in 1935.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martha Stewart.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Brian B
|28
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Macomb, IL (Aug '10)
|Dec '13
|ahmed24
|14
Find what you want!
Search Macomb Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC