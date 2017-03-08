Higher-ed leaders: More state cuts would be devastating
Leaders of Illinois' public colleges and universities said Tuesday that their institutions can't withstand further budget cuts and painted a picture of a system already badly damaged. In a two-hour session, the university officials said they had eliminated thousands of positions, instituted furlough days, cut programs and now were assessing whether to undertake extraordinary measures, including eliminating instructional days and perhaps an entire college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Brian B
|28
|Fast way to make money (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Trisha
|3
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC