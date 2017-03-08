Higher-ed leaders: More state cuts wo...

Higher-ed leaders: More state cuts would be devastating

Leaders of Illinois' public colleges and universities said Tuesday that their institutions can't withstand further budget cuts and painted a picture of a system already badly damaged. In a two-hour session, the university officials said they had eliminated thousands of positions, instituted furlough days, cut programs and now were assessing whether to undertake extraordinary measures, including eliminating instructional days and perhaps an entire college.

