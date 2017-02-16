Dively assumes captain's rank

The Illinois State Police announced the promotion of Lieutenant Jon K. Dively Jr., to the rank of captain effective Jan. 16. Captain Dively is the District 14 and District 20 commander, a position he has held since being appointed the interim commander Aug. 1, 2016. Commander Dively was appointed as a trooper in November 1997 and after graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy was assigned to patrol in ISP District 7, East Moline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.