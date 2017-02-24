Dickerson Leads Coyotes To Big Road Win
Macomb, IL The USD men went on the road to Macomb, IL Thursday night and captured a 92-81 win for their 20th victory of the season and more importantly they improved to 11-4 in the Summit League to stay tied with NDSU in the top spot. Trey Dickerson led the way with 21 points.
