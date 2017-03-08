Building new homes for old dogs in Arizona

Emilee Spear, founder of Rusty's Angels Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and caring environment for senior and special needs canines, is surrounded by some of the dogs she is looking after. Shown is an example of the one-room shelters and grounds at Emilee Spear's Rusty's Angels Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and caring environment for senior and special needs canines.

