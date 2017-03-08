Baby's names

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Hawk Eye

HENNIGAR, Myers James, son of Kelsey and Collin Hennigar of Milan, Ill., was born Jan. 10 at Genesis East Hospital in Davenport. Grandparents are Jeff Myers and Kim Myers of Macomb, Ill., and Dub and Danni Hennigar of Fort Madison.

