3e2c5de2111a4075ae88e6553cfe5047
Macomb, Il President trump held up the promise he made during his campaign, signing an executive order temporarily banning 7 countries from entering the states. Now that ban is having some effects on some local students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Brian B
|28
|Fast way to make money (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Trisha
|3
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC