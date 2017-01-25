Western Illinois University keeps tuition rates the same for next school year
With many colleges and universities raising tuition rates, one area public university announces plans to keep next year's tuition the same. The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees recently voted to keep the 2017-18 tuition rate the same as the current academic year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Brian B
|28
|Fast way to make money (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Trisha
|3
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC