Western Illinois University keeps tui...

Western Illinois University keeps tuition rates the same for next school year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

With many colleges and universities raising tuition rates, one area public university announces plans to keep next year's tuition the same. The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees recently voted to keep the 2017-18 tuition rate the same as the current academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Macomb Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michaels hair Dec '16 Tenn 1
News McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10) Dec '16 Tom 34
help! (Jan '13) Nov '16 Trisha 4
News Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14) Nov '16 Brian B 28
Fast way to make money (Oct '13) Oct '16 Trisha 3
Cassie Norton (Jan '14) Jan '14 Curious 1
News Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13) Jan '14 watcherone 2
See all Macomb Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Macomb Forum Now

Macomb Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Macomb Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Macomb, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,908 • Total comments across all topics: 278,786,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC