Pike has three on dean's list at WIU
Alexandra Marie Zaerr, Barry and Sarah Ann Turnbull, Pittsfield, both seniors at WIU in Macomb, along with Madison Danielle Martin, a sophomore from Hull have been named to the dean's list at the school. A total of 1467 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2016 Fall Dean's List.
