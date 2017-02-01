Palaeontology: Trilobites laid eggs
Trilobites lived between 520 million and 250 million years ago, and are one of the earliest known groups of arthropods . Thomas Hegna of Western Illinois University in Macomb and his colleagues report the discovery of ancient trilobite eggs in New York State, in rocks about 450 million years old.
