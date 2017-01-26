Evans, Koulechov score 23 each, Rice beats Charlotte 84-67

Marcus Evans and Egor Koulechov had 23 points each and Rice held a double-digit lead through the final seven minutes on Satur MACOMB, Ill. - Dalan Ancrum scored a career-high 20 points to lead Western Illinois to a 78-69 victory over IUPUI on Saturday night to HOUSTON - Marcus Evans and Egor Koulechov had 23 points each and Rice held a double-digit lead through the final seven minutes on Saturday night to beat Charlotte 84-67.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.