Evans, Koulechov score 23 each, Rice beats Charlotte 84-67
Marcus Evans and Egor Koulechov had 23 points each and Rice held a double-digit lead through the final seven minutes on Satur MACOMB, Ill. - Dalan Ancrum scored a career-high 20 points to lead Western Illinois to a 78-69 victory over IUPUI on Saturday night to HOUSTON - Marcus Evans and Egor Koulechov had 23 points each and Rice held a double-digit lead through the final seven minutes on Saturday night to beat Charlotte 84-67.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Macomb Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaels hair
|Dec '16
|Tenn
|1
|McCampbell known throughout West Cook region (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|Tom
|34
|help! (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Trisha
|4
|Gordo's brings taste of Guadalajara to Millstadt (Jan '14)
|Nov '16
|Brian B
|28
|Fast way to make money (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Trisha
|3
|Cassie Norton (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|Curious
|1
|Family of six arrested for making meth at home (Mar '13)
|Jan '14
|watcherone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Macomb Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC