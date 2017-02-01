Area will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
A respected attorney and activist will speak at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday at Burlington's Memorial Auditorium. W. Earl Bracey, who served as director of Western Illinois University's Student Legal Services and vice president of student services at the college before retiring in 2015, will be the keynote speaker at the celebration.
