Wiu Gis Students Participate in Building Tri-County 911 Network
A mapping project by the Western Illinois University Geographic Information Systems Center, managed by Director Chad Sperry, is giving students hands-on experience developing a 911 network from its roots and bringing upgraded and necessary emergency services to a group of counties in south central Illinois. Phil McCarty, director of the newly-formed West Central Emergency Telephone Systems Board , covering 911 operations in Greene, Calhoun and Morgan Counties, sought assistance from the WIU GIS Center to provide mapping services for a new plan to consolidate emergency dispatching, after seeing other mapping projects the WIU GIS office has completed, including a map book recently done for neighboring Schuyler County.
