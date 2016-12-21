What Being a Leatherneck Is All About...

What Being a Leatherneck Is All About: Macomb Resident Thankful for...

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Newswise

Western Illinois University's annual Fallen Soldiers 5K Run/Walk is one of the many ways the University gives thanks to the men and women who have served our country. Every year since the event was established in 2012, the proceeds raised by the race-which drew close to 550 participants this year-are put toward Western's Fallen Soldiers Scholarship, which honors WIU alumni Capt.

Macomb, IL

