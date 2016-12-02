Two men seriously injured in McDonoug...

Two men seriously injured in McDonough County accident

Friday Dec 2

Two people were seriously hurt after getting hit by a car. It happened just before 6 p.m., Thursday night, December 1, 2016, on County Road 2100 East, north of County Road 700 North, near Macomb, Ill.

