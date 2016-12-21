In the Classroom - Western Illinois University
The following local students made the departmental and honors scholars, academic distinction for the fall of 2016 at Western Illinois University in Macomb: Angela Elzer, Marseilles, geology, Geology Departmental Scholar, Honors Scholar; and Joslin Sue Picatto, Utica, law enforcement and justice administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.
