In the Classroom - Western Illinois University

Friday Dec 16

The following local students made the departmental and honors scholars, academic distinction for the fall of 2016 at Western Illinois University in Macomb: Angela Elzer, Marseilles, geology, Geology Departmental Scholar, Honors Scholar; and Joslin Sue Picatto, Utica, law enforcement and justice administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

