Demolition starts on Western Illinois University housing facility
The demolition of Western Illinois University's East Village in Macomb, Illinois, which closed in July 2015, started Tuesday, Dec. 20, and continue through February, weather permitting. Hood Demolition and Excavation of Rushville, Illinois, is completing the work.
