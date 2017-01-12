David L. Haak
ROCK FALLS – David L. Haak, 72, of Rock Falls, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Sterling Pavilion, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. David was born April 19, 1944, in Sterling, the son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Haak.
