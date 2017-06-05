See the seersucker suits of Mackinac Island
Former Sen. Jason Allen's family owns a men's clothing store, Captain's Quarters, in Traverse City. He's well studied in the fabric's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mackinac Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homes for rent
|Apr '17
|Ray hubbard
|1
|Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hail
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Detroit (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|David
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|1
|Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|REPENT PAY TOLL
|2
|A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mackinac Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC