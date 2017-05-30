Secretary of State improving technolo...

Secretary of State improving technology for customers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: State of Michigan

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. As more and more customers take advantage of alternative ways to do business with the Secretary of State such as online services at ExpressSOS.com, the department is moving forward with several technology-driven improvements to provide faster and more convenient service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mackinac Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homes for rent Apr '17 Ray hubbard 1
News Just when you thought it couldn't get weirder a... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hail 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Detroit (Jun '16) Jun '16 David 1
Repent Repent Repent Toll Booth Guy (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 1
Atheist Jesus Hater Toll Booth Guy ( REPENT) (Apr '16) Apr '16 REPENT PAY TOLL 2
News A shipwreck, freezing rain, and record heat (Dec '15) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Mackinac Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mackinac Island Forum Now

Mackinac Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mackinac Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Mackinac Island, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC