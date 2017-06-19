Part-time Legislature petition form t...

Part-time Legislature petition form to be approved by state board

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: MLive.com

Michigan Lt.Governor Brain Calley announced his Clean MI Government Constitutional Amendment Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Village Inn on Mackinac Island. Likely gubernatorial candidate Calley announced Tuesday that he is leading a ballot drive to make the Michigan Legislature part-time, saying his proposal would let lawmakers conduct the state's business but leave less time for "procrastination, politics and posturing."

