Old Fort tells of 1812 siege by Native Americans, British
Nearly 100 re-enactors showed up at the Old Fort over the weekend for a repeat of the Siege of Fort Wayne, which happened in the fall of 1812. The actual siege, which lasted seven days, involved 500 to 1,000 Indians from the area but not the British, although there were redcoats in the area, said Josh Grubaugh, a local teacher, history buff and re-enactor.
